WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Arrested

PWInsider has reported an incident involving WWE star Liv Morgan, who was arrested on Thursday in Sumter County, Florida.

According to the report, the arrest occurred following a traffic stop. The police discovered that Morgan was in possession of marijuana, not exceeding 20 grams, and potentially synthetic cannabinoids. The arresting officer noted that Morgan's vehicle was veering across the road's white and yellow lines.

The deputy from Sumter County detected the smell of marijuana and located a small plastic bag containing the substance, along with a vape pen filled with an oil-like substance later identified as marijuana. Morgan was able to post bond and was released at 10:04 PM. In Florida, marijuana can be legally purchased with a prescription, but it was not specified whether Morgan was under the influence at the time of her arrest.