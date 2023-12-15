"Road Dogg" Brian James Discusses Increased WWE Role

Brian James, known as “Road Dogg” and currently serving as the Senior Vice President of Live Events at WWE, recently discussed his evolving role within the company as 2024 approaches on his podcast. He mentioned, “I’m getting a little busier. There was a temporary void in leadership at television going forward a little bit. It’s not a big deal, but they just need somebody to sit in that chair, and I’ve sat in it before, so it’s gonna be fun to do again."

James also expressed some nerves about returning to a role he hasn't filled in a while, saying, “I’m a little nervous about it because I hadn’t done it in a while. But like I said, it’s live TV. There’s nothing better to me than rehearsing what you need to rehearse, doing what you need to do, and knowing, going into that hour, hour and a half where you get out of there, the people come in, we start the show, now you’re in the frying pan. To me, there’s no better fix in the world than running through that three or two-hour live wrestling show, where there’s so many things that could go wrong. If you just get through the thing without anybody popping their pants, I think you’ve done your job.”