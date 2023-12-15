WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NXT Talents Arrive in Green Bay for Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 15, 2023

Tonight's SmackDown episode, broadcasting from Green Bay, WI, at the Resch Center, will be the last live SmackDown of 2023. WWE is set to record next week's episode during the same evening, as there will be no broadcast on December 29.

The evening's lineup includes two US Title Contenders' tournament matches: Grayson Waller versus Carmelo Hayes and Kevin Owens taking on Austin Theory.

Additionally, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is expected to return, furthering his storyline with Randy Orton. This seems to be leading up to a match at the Royal Rumble next month.

According to PWInsider, WWE NXT talents Axiom and Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson were seen this morning in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Their roles in tonight's show, if any, are not yet confirmed.

Steveson has been active in a few NXT house shows since his debut match at the WWE NXT Great American Bash premium live event in Austin, Texas, where he triumphed over Baron Corbin.

Axiom has recently been featured in several Smackdown matches, including a well-received fight against Dragon Lee.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 15, 2023 02:16PM

Source: PWInsider
