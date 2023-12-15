Possible SPOILER: Two WWE Superstars Rumored for Main Roster Comeback

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The revival of the LWO (Latino World Order) was relaunched earlier this year but recent developments have seen the group disband following Santos Escobar's betrayal of Rey Mysterio.

It was earlier reported that WWE was contemplating bringing Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo into the main roster to join forces with Escobar, following their stint in NXT.

According to PWInsider, Garza and Carrillo are expected to be present at tonight's SmackDown in Green Bay, Wisconsin. While their appearance on the main roster has not been officially confirmed, it is anticipated that they might make their return on this episode.

Furthermore, Pwinsider has verified earlier reports suggesting that there have been proposals for Garza and Carrillo to become involved in the ongoing feud.