WWE SmackDown Tonight: The Return of Roman Reigns and more

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 15, 2023

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is set to broadcast live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, on FOX.

The show will highlight the comeback of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Additionally, WWE plans to record the next week's SmackDown episode during tonight's event.

The announced lineup for this evening includes:

- The return of Roman Reigns

- A match in the US title contender’s tournament featuring Kevin Owens against Austin Theory

- Another US title contender’s tournament bout with Grayson Waller taking on Carmelo Hayes

Possible SPOILER: Two WWE Superstars Rumored for Main Roster Comeback

The revival of the LWO (Latino World Order) was relaunched earlier this year but recent developments have seen the group disband following S [...]

