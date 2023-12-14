Mick Foley Believes CM Punk's Return Will Boost Talent in WWE

Mick Foley has expressed his belief that CM Punk's return to WWE will be beneficial for Punk, the company, and the other talent involved. Speaking on this week's episode of The Bump, Foley discussed the impact of Punk's comeback, referencing a text conversation they had following Punk's departure from WWE in 2014.

Foley recalled, “I remember getting a text from Punk when he left after the Rumble. He was upset, and he and I were pretty close back then. He said, ‘I’ve realized the only way to really make it there, to earn your respect, is to go somewhere else, and then come back.’”

He added, “He did. It was what, nine years ago? Ten years next month. He’s bigger than ever. No denial of his talent, and that he is going to raise people. People are going to want to not only hang with him, but whether they realize it or not, impress him, and that’s how levels get raised.”