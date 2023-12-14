WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2023

Insider Comments from WWE and AEW on Speculations Involving RAW and Warner Brothers Discovery

As previously reported, CM Punk is believed to have played a role in reinitiating discussions between WWE and Warner Brothers Discovery regarding a possible media rights agreement for RAW. It was reported that Paul Levesque (Triple H), Nick Khan, and TKO’s Marc Shapiro had a meeting with WBD on Monday.

Nick Hausman from HausOfWrestling.com mentioned that after speaking with a senior WWE official on Wednesday, he learned that the earlier report was "very inaccurate." This inaccuracy was attributed to the fact that the schedules of Levesque, Khan, and Shapiro wouldn't have allowed for such a meeting in New York on that day. Additionally, Hausman was informed that WWE executives might be intentionally misleading others within the organization by manipulating their internal schedules to maintain secrecy. Hausman emphasized that there is “A LOT of smoke” surrounding this matter.

Despite skepticism about CM Punk's influence to sway WBD CEO David Zaslav to favor WWE over AEW, Hausman shared his insights on AEW. He noted, “The vibe we have been given is that AEW is in danger of not being renewed by WBD for TNT or TBS. One scenario that was given to us was that WWE Raw would move to TNT or TBS, and AEW would be moved to Discovery. Two higher-up sources in AEW that I spoke with said that was news to them and not something they had heard. Another said, ‘Only person who really knows is Zaslav.'”


