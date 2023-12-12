SPOILERS For Tonight's December 12 Episode of WWE NXT

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2023

Tonight's WWE NXT episode on USA Network, the first since the Deadline premium live event, promises an exciting lineup. Here are the key highlights:

- The show kicks off with a segment featuring Cora Jade.

- Announcement of the contenders for the men's breakout tournament.

- Two matches from the breakout tournament are scheduled.

- A match between Eddy Thorpe and Dijak is on the card.

- A Fatal-Four Way match involving Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, Meta-Four, and Fallon Jenley.

- The episode concludes with a segment by Trick Williams.

-Cora Jade's segment will include Lyra Valkyria, Nikkita Lyons, and Blair Davenport, setting the stage for a tag team match.

- Trick Williams' segment will target Carmelo Hayes and himself.

- Dragon Lee is set to defend the NXT North American title against Tyler Bate.



