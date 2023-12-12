CM Punk Set for Singles Competition at WWE Holiday Tour Live Event

During the December 11, 2023 episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk announced his participation in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. This event is set for January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida.

Additionally, a WWE "Holiday Tour" live event is scheduled for December 30th at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. CM Punk is now part of this lineup and is expected to compete against Dominik Mysterio in a singles match.

Initially, Dominik was slated to face Cody Rhodes in a Last Man Standing Match at this event. The card also promotes a match featuring World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as a triple threat match between Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky. However, Charlotte Flair's participation is uncertain due to an injury.

