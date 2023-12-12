Behind-the-Scenes Response to MLW and WWE Lawsuit Settlement

The current antitrust lawsuit involving WWE and MLW is anticipated to reach a conclusion within the next 30 days, subject to the completion of certain formalities. MLW initiated this legal action last year and updated its claims in March. The lawsuit charges WWE with breaching the Sherman Antitrust Act within the American professional wrestling industry, allegedly sabotaging MLW's efforts to secure media distribution agreements, and attempting to lure away wrestlers under contract with MLW.

One of the specific claims against WWE is that their agreement with Peacock has played a role in this antitrust issue by preventing non-WWE wrestling content, including MLW Underground on REELZ, from being featured on the platform.

PWInsider reports that MLW's wrestlers are optimistic about this development, hoping that the lawsuit's resolution will enable MLW to concentrate on securing a new television contract and advancing its growth, rather than being entangled in legal disputes. MLW's owner, Court Bauer, communicated to the wrestlers last week that he would be making announcements soon and discussed his strategy to organize more events in various new and existing locations in the coming year.