WWE Aims to Set New Attendance Record at Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL, and will be broadcast live on Peacock.

The event will feature the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, with the victors receiving a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Additionally, a potential match-up is anticipated between Randy Orton and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE aims to break the record for the highest Royal Rumble attendance, targeting over 50,000 fans and projecting nearly $8 million in gate revenue.

To achieve this record, WWE needs to exceed the previous year's figures, which included a live gate revenue of $4.9 million and a paid attendance of 47,088.