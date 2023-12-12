WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Aims to Set New Attendance Record at Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2023

WWE Aims to Set New Attendance Record at Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL, and will be broadcast live on Peacock.

The event will feature the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, with the victors receiving a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Additionally, a potential match-up is anticipated between Randy Orton and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE aims to break the record for the highest Royal Rumble attendance, targeting over 50,000 fans and projecting nearly $8 million in gate revenue.

To achieve this record, WWE needs to exceed the previous year's figures, which included a live gate revenue of $4.9 million and a paid attendance of 47,088.

World Heavyweight Championship Bout Scheduled for 2024's First WWE RAW Episode

Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship in the upcoming WWE RAW's first episode of the new year. This announcement [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 12, 2023 07:11AM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85287/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π