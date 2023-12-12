WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
World Heavyweight Championship Bout Scheduled for 2024's First WWE RAW Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2023

Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship in the upcoming WWE RAW's first episode of the new year. This announcement was made during Monday's RAW episode, confirming that Rollins' opponent will be Drew McIntyre in the New Year's Day edition of the program.

During a segment on tonight's show featuring McIntyre and CM Punk, Adam Pearce disclosed that McIntyre is scheduled to challenge for the title in the "Day One" episode of RAW. The segment can be viewed below:

