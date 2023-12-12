World Heavyweight Championship Bout Scheduled for 2024's First WWE RAW Episode

Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship in the upcoming WWE RAW's first episode of the new year. This announcement was made during Monday's RAW episode, confirming that Rollins' opponent will be Drew McIntyre in the New Year's Day edition of the program.
During a segment on tonight's show featuring McIntyre and CM Punk, Adam Pearce disclosed that McIntyre is scheduled to challenge for the title in the "Day One" episode of RAW. The segment can be viewed below:
As @CMPunk encounters an old friend, @ScrapDaddyAP breaks the news that @DMcIntyreWWE will challenge @WWERollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the January 1 edition of #WWERAW!— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2023
