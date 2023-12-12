Trent Seven Discusses the Formation of His Agreement with TNA Wrestling

In a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Trent Seven shared insights about his new journey with TNA Wrestling and his future plans in the wrestling world.

Trent Seven revealed the timeline of his negotiations with TNA, stating, “We’ve been speaking for a few weeks, just kind of piecing things together and making sure everything worked out. A lot of times in the entertainment industry, it’s about being in the right place at the right time, doing the right stuff, looking the right way. There are a lot of things that have to link up for these kind of things to happen. That’s what it was. It was right place, right time, right decision, a million and ten things evolving and continuously evolving. Luckily, we got to deliver the fans with a real professional wrestling exciting secret. I love when wrestling happens like that, as a fan more than anything. To be part of a truly real surprise is a wonderful thing.”

He also discussed his intentions to continue wrestling in various promotions, emphasizing the flexibility of his new role. He commented, “100%. The one thing I appreciate the most about the talks that I’ve been in is that, the freedom. My job now is not just to have the logo on the towel and sell some merch. That would obviously be a delight, but it’s the fact that the logo is going to be on the towel in how many countries this year? Over the course of the next 12 months, how many times is this logo going to be on the towel of kids in Duhbai, of people in Puerto Rico. There are so many companies I work with and so many companies I want to go back and work with. Being part of TNA now. That logo is going to be on the back of the coat, that logo is going to be on my towel, and I’m going to be representing proudly with a great deal of pride.”