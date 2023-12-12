WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Hulk Hogan Remarks on the Scarcity of 'Attractions' in Current Wrestling Scene

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2023

Hulk Hogan Remarks on the Scarcity of 'Attractions' in Current Wrestling Scene

In a conversation with MrSantiZap, Hulk Hogan was asked about his ideal Wrestlemania opponent if he could step back into the ring. Hogan responded:

“If it was somebody from today’s landscape, that is a tricky question because things have changed so much. There are very few attractions in the business. There was Stone Cold Steve Austin, Andre The Giant, John Cena. There are very few guys who have become attractions, but there are some really good main event players that are right there at greatness. They are at the greatness level. For me to pick one guy out, I figure it wouldn’t be fair.

Choices would be Roman Reigns, of course. Seth Rollins, I’d love to rock him one time. He’s a cocky dude, I’d like to get up in Seth Rollins’ face. Somebody I did wrestle one time before, it could have been a fluke that I got a victory, I would love to wrestle Randy Orton. Those would be the three guys.”

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #hulk hogan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85290/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π