Hulk Hogan Remarks on the Scarcity of 'Attractions' in Current Wrestling Scene

In a conversation with MrSantiZap, Hulk Hogan was asked about his ideal Wrestlemania opponent if he could step back into the ring. Hogan responded:

“If it was somebody from today’s landscape, that is a tricky question because things have changed so much. There are very few attractions in the business. There was Stone Cold Steve Austin, Andre The Giant, John Cena. There are very few guys who have become attractions, but there are some really good main event players that are right there at greatness. They are at the greatness level. For me to pick one guy out, I figure it wouldn’t be fair.

Choices would be Roman Reigns, of course. Seth Rollins, I’d love to rock him one time. He’s a cocky dude, I’d like to get up in Seth Rollins’ face. Somebody I did wrestle one time before, it could have been a fluke that I got a victory, I would love to wrestle Randy Orton. Those would be the three guys.”