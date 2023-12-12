Next Week's WWE RAW in Des Moines, IA, to Feature Two Championship Contests.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2023

Next week's WWE Monday Night RAW is set to feature two major championship bouts.

The show will see The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed), who have earned the number one contender spot, challenge The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships.

Additionally, the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven, will defend their titles against the former Undisputed NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.