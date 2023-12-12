Next Week's WWE RAW in Des Moines, IA, to Feature Two Championship Contests.

Next week's WWE Monday Night RAW is set to feature two major championship bouts.
The show will see The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed), who have earned the number one contender spot, challenge The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships.
Additionally, the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven, will defend their titles against the former Undisputed NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.
Get ready for TWO huge Tag Team Title Matches next week on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/PdLOkP4na7— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2023
