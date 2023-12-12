WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Next Week's WWE RAW in Des Moines, IA, to Feature Two Championship Contests.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2023

Next week's WWE Monday Night RAW is set to feature two major championship bouts.

The show will see The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed), who have earned the number one contender spot, challenge The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships.

Additionally, the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven, will defend their titles against the former Undisputed NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

CM Punk Chooses WWE RAW, Signs Exclusive Deal to Join Roster

The key highlight of this week's "Monday Night Raw" episode was CM Punk's highly anticipated decision regarding his brand affiliation. He sp [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 12, 2023 07:06AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

