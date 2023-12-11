WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's WWE RAW: CM Punk's Brand Choice, McIntyre Battles Uso, and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 11, 2023

Tonight's WWE RAW, following the aftermath of Survivor Series, will be broadcast live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This episode faces competition from two NFL Monday Night Football games. In response, WWE is featuring CM Punk, who is set to announce his brand choice.

The lineup for tonight's show includes appearances by notable WWE stars such as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

The announced matches and segments for this evening are:

- CM Punk's announcement regarding his brand decision

- A match between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura

- Drew McIntyre taking on Jey Uso

- Becky Lynch's anticipated confrontation with Nia Jax

- A bout featuring Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley against Maxxine Dupri

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 11, 2023 04:28PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

