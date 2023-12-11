Tonight's WWE RAW: CM Punk's Brand Choice, McIntyre Battles Uso, and More

Tonight's WWE RAW, following the aftermath of Survivor Series, will be broadcast live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This episode faces competition from two NFL Monday Night Football games. In response, WWE is featuring CM Punk, who is set to announce his brand choice.
The lineup for tonight's show includes appearances by notable WWE stars such as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
The announced matches and segments for this evening are:
- CM Punk's announcement regarding his brand decision
- A match between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura
- Drew McIntyre taking on Jey Uso
- Becky Lynch's anticipated confrontation with Nia Jax
- A bout featuring Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley against Maxxine Dupri
⚡ Inside Scoop: Seth Rollins' WWE Contract Nearing End, Several Major Wrestlers Approaching Free Agency
Fightful Select has revealed that several high-profile wrestlers are set to become free agents in the near future. This list includes notabl [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 11, 2023 04:28PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com