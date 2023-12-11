Inside Scoop: Seth Rollins' WWE Contract Nearing End, Several Major Wrestlers Approaching Free Agency

Fightful Select has revealed that several high-profile wrestlers are set to become free agents in the near future. This list includes notable names such as Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Alex Hammerstone, QT Marshall, Dustin Rhodes, and Deonna Purrazzo, with their contracts reportedly expiring in 2024.

Seth Rollins, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion on the Raw brand, is among the most prominent figures in this group. His contract with WWE is scheduled to conclude in June 2024, and as of now, discussions about a renewal have not commenced. Rollins is highly regarded within WWE, and there is a general expectation that the company will offer him a new contract, considering it a significant priority.

This situation arises as numerous wrestlers had signed extended five-year contracts around 2019, coinciding with the launch of AEW. These contracts are now approaching their end in 2024. It remains uncertain if Rollins was part of this group who re-signed at that time.

Additionally, Becky Lynch, another major star in WWE, is also approaching the end of her contract in June. The wrestling community is keenly observing these developments, as the decisions of these wrestlers could have substantial implications for the industry.