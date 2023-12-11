Charlotte Flair's Knee Injury Suspected to Be Significantly Severe

WWE might face WrestleMania without one of its key performers, Charlotte Flair, due to an injury sustained last Friday on SmackDown during her match with Asuka.

The injury occurred as Flair executed a move in the corner, where she appeared to twist awkwardly and landed, immediately clutching her knee. The video below captures her distress and pain as she informs referee Charles Robinson about her knee injury. Despite the pain, Flair continued with the segment but required help to leave the ring during a commercial break.

Given the proximity to WrestleMania and the apparent nature of the knee injury, Flair could be facing a significant recovery period.

According to PWInsider, while there's no confirmed diagnosis yet, Flair was withdrawn from live events on Saturday and Sunday. Sources within the company have expressed “extreme concern” that the knee injury might be quite severe.

WNS sends our best wishes to Charlotte Flair during this time.