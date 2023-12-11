WWE and MLW Settle Antitrust Lawsuit

The ongoing antitrust lawsuit between WWE and MLW is nearing its conclusion. This legal battle began with MLW's initial lawsuit, which they revised in March, updating their 2022 antitrust claims.

In the lawsuit, MLW accused WWE of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act within the US professional wrestling content market. They claimed WWE tried to sabotage MLW's efforts to secure media distribution deals and attempted to poach talent under contract with MLW.

MLW also argued that WWE's agreement with Peacock played a role in the antitrust issue, alleging it prevented non-WWE wrestling content from being featured on the platform. This included REELZ, which was broadcasting MLW Underground at the time and was reportedly restricted from airing or receiving promotion on the service.

Additionally, MLW brought up an accusation that Triple H, on behalf of WWE, had previously tried to block the G1 Supercard of Honor event at Madison Square Garden.

Regarding the settlement, Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, after reviewing court documents, reported that WWE and MLW are finalizing a settlement. The legal representatives for both parties stated in their filing, "The Parties are in the process of completing the final settlement documents and expect to file the appropriate dismissal papers within the next thirty (30) days."