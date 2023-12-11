WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Anticipates AJ Styles' Return Very Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 11, 2023

WWE Anticipates AJ Styles' Return Very Soon

As WWE gears up for the 2024 Royal Rumble premium live event, there's buzzing anticipation for the return of a major star to the television lineup. This development follows the successful Survivor Series event, which was marked by the notable comebacks of CM Punk and Randy Orton.

AJ Styles, has been absent from the ring since his September 15 appearance on SmackDown, where he faced Finn Balor. His hiatus began following a storyline attack by the Bloodline, leading to his temporary write-off from WWE television.

Despite being advertised for a recent SmackDown episode, Styles' return has seen repeated delays. This has led to speculation about the timing and nature of his comeback.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider shared insights on his Hotline show regarding Styles' pending return. According to Johnson, WWE's creative team is actively working on plans for Styles, suggesting that his re-emergence on WWE TV could happen at any moment. Originally slated to return three weeks ago, WWE's decision to postpone Styles' comeback seems strategically aligned with the recent high-profile returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton.

Charlotte Flair's Knee Injury Suspected to Be Significantly Severe

WWE might face WrestleMania without one of its key performers, Charlotte Flair, due to an injury sustained last Friday on SmackDown during h [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 11, 2023 04:14PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #aj styles

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85276/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π