WWE Anticipates AJ Styles' Return Very Soon

As WWE gears up for the 2024 Royal Rumble premium live event, there's buzzing anticipation for the return of a major star to the television lineup. This development follows the successful Survivor Series event, which was marked by the notable comebacks of CM Punk and Randy Orton.

AJ Styles, has been absent from the ring since his September 15 appearance on SmackDown, where he faced Finn Balor. His hiatus began following a storyline attack by the Bloodline, leading to his temporary write-off from WWE television.

Despite being advertised for a recent SmackDown episode, Styles' return has seen repeated delays. This has led to speculation about the timing and nature of his comeback.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider shared insights on his Hotline show regarding Styles' pending return. According to Johnson, WWE's creative team is actively working on plans for Styles, suggesting that his re-emergence on WWE TV could happen at any moment. Originally slated to return three weeks ago, WWE's decision to postpone Styles' comeback seems strategically aligned with the recent high-profile returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton.