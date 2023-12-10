WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Eric Bischoff Discusses His Discomfort with The Acolytes' Gimmick

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2023

Eric Bischoff Discusses His Discomfort with The Acolytes' Gimmick

Eric Bischoff shared his opinions on a variety of topics in the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, including his views on The Acolytes from WWE, comprised of JBL and Farooq.

Bischoff expressed his discomfort with The Acolytes' gimmick, stating, “I didn’t dig The Acolytes whole thing. I don’t know; I was just uncomfortable with the whole presentation. We’ll get to that more towards the end. I don’t want to say blasphemy but to use religion as a premise in professional wrestling. It was just too uncomfortable for me to get behind, regardless of how well it was done. I get it, I understand it, and it was very consistent with what WWE was doing to kind of break them. The mold of WWE that had been so ingrained in the audience for so long when all other programming was kiddie programming. Teens and preteens. And now they’re going after an 18-to 49-year-old demo. So they’re going to extremes to get that attention, much like Howard Stern did as a shock jock on the radio. I get it; I understand it. Doesn’t make it comfortable for me. We’ve seen it recently with MJF introducing a religion, particularly at a very, very, very inopportune time. But it backfired.”

Seth Rollins Reacts to CM Punk Chants During WWE Live Show

During a WWE Live event on Saturday night, after successfully defending his World Heavyweight Title against Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 10, 2023 01:43PM


Tags: #wwe #eric bischoff #the acolytes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85272/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π