Seth Rollins Reacts to CM Punk Chants During WWE Live Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2023

During a WWE Live event on Saturday night, after successfully defending his World Heavyweight Title against Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins addressed the audience. The crowd began chanting for CM Punk, prompting Rollins to respond.

Rollins said, "Excuse me, who’s that? Wait, [the] serious question is, was that guy on the show tonight? No, hey, maybe one of these days he’ll grow a set and he’ll come up here to Utica, New York. He’s the best in the world right? No, in all seriousness, I’m the freakin’ best in the world. Because every single town, every single night, it doesn’t matter the opponent, I show up and I show out. I was here the last time we were in this building."

