Seth Rollins Reacts to CM Punk Chants During WWE Live Show

During a WWE Live event on Saturday night, after successfully defending his World Heavyweight Title against Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins addressed the audience. The crowd began chanting for CM Punk, prompting Rollins to respond.
Rollins said, "Excuse me, who’s that? Wait, [the] serious question is, was that guy on the show tonight? No, hey, maybe one of these days he’ll grow a set and he’ll come up here to Utica, New York. He’s the best in the world right? No, in all seriousness, I’m the freakin’ best in the world. Because every single town, every single night, it doesn’t matter the opponent, I show up and I show out. I was here the last time we were in this building."
⚡ WWE Resolves Trademark Dispute Over Jey Uso's "YEET" Catchphrase
In a recent update, it seems the trademark dispute involving Jey Uso's "YEET" t-shirt has been settled. During WWE's live event in Utica, Ne [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 10, 2023 09:48AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com