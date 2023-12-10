WWE Resolves Trademark Dispute Over Jey Uso's "YEET" Catchphrase

In a recent update, it seems the trademark dispute involving Jey Uso's "YEET" t-shirt has been settled. During WWE's live event in Utica, New York, on Saturday night, Jey was spotted wearing the t-shirt again. He also hinted at its return on his Instagram story with the caption "it's back." Additionally, Jey expressed his enthusiasm by posting "YEET!!!" on December 8th through the @TheUsos Twitter/X account.
This follows the earlier incident where the t-shirt was blurred in a video package on the December 4th, 2023 edition of WWE RAW, due to WWE ceasing its use after learning it was trademarked in 2021 by independent wrestler Kasey Huffman.
JEY USO HAS GOT YEET BACK AND HE GOT THE MERCH— CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) December 10, 2023
YEET LET'S GOOO pic.twitter.com/tlPnCKq3Uz
