WWE Resolves Trademark Dispute Over Jey Uso's "YEET" Catchphrase

In a recent update, it seems the trademark dispute involving Jey Uso's "YEET" t-shirt has been settled. During WWE's live event in Utica, New York, on Saturday night, Jey was spotted wearing the t-shirt again. He also hinted at its return on his Instagram story with the caption "it's back." Additionally, Jey expressed his enthusiasm by posting "YEET!!!" on December 8th through the @TheUsos Twitter/X account.

This follows the earlier incident where the t-shirt was blurred in a video package on the December 4th, 2023 edition of WWE RAW, due to WWE ceasing its use after learning it was trademarked in 2021 by independent wrestler Kasey Huffman.