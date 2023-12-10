Eric Bischoff Discusses His Dislike for the Buried Alive Match Concept

Eric Bischoff recently shared his insights on a variety of topics in the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, particularly focusing on the rivalry between WWE and WCW. Here's a summary of the key points he discussed:

Regarding WCW's frequent use of the Astrodome for Nitro events, Bischoff expressed that while the live attendance, which often reached around 31,000 people, was appreciated, especially by the accounting department, his primary focus was always on the television aspect of Nitro.

"It was still exciting. You know, as I’ve mentioned here before, we didn’t high-five each other all the way home. Based on the live attendance, it was part of our success. The focus of Nitro was the television product. And, of course, we appreciated it. Those in the accounting department very much appreciated the 31,000 people in attendance. But for me, my focus was really on the show itself. Now you’ve. Talked about what was, you know, we’re live on Nitro against the tape show. That’s really going to be interesting. Yeah, but I’m curious. Do you know what the ratings ultimately were for this show?"

Bischoff also commented on the concept of the buried alive match. He candidly admitted that he finds the idea somewhat corny and difficult to connect with personally.

"It still sounds corny as hell to me. I don’t get it. I don’t get that kind of a match. It just doesn’t work for me personally. I can’t connect to it, but clearly. There’s a large segment of the audience that could and did."