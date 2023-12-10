WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE NXT Reveals Match Card for Tuesday's Post-Deadline Event in Orlando, FL.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2023

WWE NXT Reveals Match Card for Tuesday's Post-Deadline Event in Orlando, FL.

The lineup for the upcoming episode of NXT on USA following NXT Deadline 2023 is looking promising.

Two matches have been confirmed for the next week's NXT episode on USA, set to follow the NXT World Championship main event featuring Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin at NXT Deadline 2023 on Saturday night.

Scheduled for the NXT episode on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL, are the matches Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak and The Meta-Four vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley.

Inside Scoop on CM Punk's Surprise Appearance at WWE NXT Deadline 2023

CM Punk made a surprise appearance at the beginning of the 2023 WWE NXT Deadline PLE, hinting at a potential involvement with the NXT brand, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 10, 2023 09:37AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85264/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π