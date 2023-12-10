WWE NXT Reveals Match Card for Tuesday's Post-Deadline Event in Orlando, FL.

The lineup for the upcoming episode of NXT on USA following NXT Deadline 2023 is looking promising.
Two matches have been confirmed for the next week's NXT episode on USA, set to follow the NXT World Championship main event featuring Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin at NXT Deadline 2023 on Saturday night.
Scheduled for the NXT episode on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL, are the matches Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak and The Meta-Four vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley.
