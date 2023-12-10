WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest News on Thunder Rosa's Return to AEW Wrestling as 2024 Approaches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2023

In November 2022, Jamie Hayter became the AEW Women's Champion after Thunder Rosa vacated the title due to a back injury. Since then, Rosa hasn't competed but has continued her association with AEW in a non-wrestling capacity.

By June 2023, reports emerged of Rosa regularly training with Shoichi Funaki in San Antonio, TX, in preparation for her in-ring comeback. During a recent interview with News 4 in San Antonio, Rosa confirmed her readiness to return to wrestling, stating, "I am ready. Whenever that call [comes] and my boss says ‘it’s time for you to return’. I am super excited and I cannot wait to show to the world and you fans that have been supporting all this time that I am ready and have a lot more to give.”

Source: WrestlePurists.com for transcription
Tags: #aew #thunder rosa

