Latest News on Thunder Rosa's Return to AEW Wrestling as 2024 Approaches

In November 2022, Jamie Hayter became the AEW Women's Champion after Thunder Rosa vacated the title due to a back injury. Since then, Rosa hasn't competed but has continued her association with AEW in a non-wrestling capacity.

By June 2023, reports emerged of Rosa regularly training with Shoichi Funaki in San Antonio, TX, in preparation for her in-ring comeback. During a recent interview with News 4 in San Antonio, Rosa confirmed her readiness to return to wrestling, stating, "I am ready. Whenever that call [comes] and my boss says ‘it’s time for you to return’. I am super excited and I cannot wait to show to the world and you fans that have been supporting all this time that I am ready and have a lot more to give.”