WWE Schedules Double TV Taping for Next Week's SmackDown

WWE performers are slated to enjoy a full week's break during the end-of-year holiday period. This means there will be no live events organized by WWE from December 19 to December 25. The WWE Holiday Live Tour is set to resume on December 26.

Fightful Select has reported that the upcoming WWE Friday Night SmackDown event, scheduled for December 15 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is planned to be a double-taping event. This includes a live broadcast on FOX for that night, along with additional matches being recorded for the show airing on December 22.

There is still no official word on the arrangements for the WWE Monday Night Raw event, which is scheduled for December 18 in Des Moines, Iowa.

WWE is gearing up for their return to Cleveland, OH, this Monday night for their regular three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show. It's still uncertain if there will be an extra taping for the December 18 show in Des Moines.