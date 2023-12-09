WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2023

WWE NXT Twitter Account (X) Reacts to CM Punk's Hint About Appearing at Tonight's Deadline 2023 PLE

If "The Best in the World" finds himself without plans in Bridgeport, Connecticut on a Saturday evening, it appears a solution has been offered.

As reported, CM Punk has been hinting at a possible appearance at WWE NXT Deadline 2023 tonight at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut through his Instagram Story.

In the initial tease of his potential WWE NXT debut at tonight's year-end PLE in Bridgeport, Punk posted a photo with the caption, "Missed my flight today. Woke up in Bridgeport. Anything to do here?"

Responding to this, the official WWE NXT Twitter account (X) reposted the photo, adding their own comment: “We can think of something to do, CM Punk… #NXTDeadline.”

Furthering the interaction, Shawn Michaels chimed in on the social media exchange, suggesting, “CM Punk, since you’re in Bridgeport and have some time, let’s forgo the phone call and talk in person.”

During this week's Tribute To The Troops special episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Punk mentioned that following discussions with Adam Pearce and a meeting with Nick Aldis, he plans to have a phone conversation this weekend with Shawn Michaels of WWE NXT, before deciding which brand to join.


