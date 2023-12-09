WWE SmackDown Sees Boost in Viewership and Ratings with CM Punk's Return

According to Programming Insider, the recent episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, featuring CM Punk's first appearance on the show in nearly a decade, experienced a boost in its preliminary overnight viewership. The episode, which also doubled as this year’s Tribute to the Troops special, garnered an average of 2.29 million viewers. This marks an increase from the previous week's preliminary figure of 1.952 million viewers, with the final count for that week being 2.044 million.
In terms of key demographic ratings (P18-49), the episode achieved a preliminary overnight rating of 0.57, slightly up from the previous week's overnight rating of 0.53 and just below the final rating of 0.59 for that week. Notably, WWE SmackDown led the primetime ratings for broadcast network programming in this key demographic.
⚡ Vince Russo Reflects on Navigating WCW Locker Room Politics, Expresses No Regrets
During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Vince Russo, a former booker for WWE and WCW, shared his experiences during his tim [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 09, 2023 01:46PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com