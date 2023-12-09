WWE SmackDown Sees Boost in Viewership and Ratings with CM Punk's Return

According to Programming Insider, the recent episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, featuring CM Punk's first appearance on the show in nearly a decade, experienced a boost in its preliminary overnight viewership. The episode, which also doubled as this year’s Tribute to the Troops special, garnered an average of 2.29 million viewers. This marks an increase from the previous week's preliminary figure of 1.952 million viewers, with the final count for that week being 2.044 million.

In terms of key demographic ratings (P18-49), the episode achieved a preliminary overnight rating of 0.57, slightly up from the previous week's overnight rating of 0.53 and just below the final rating of 0.59 for that week. Notably, WWE SmackDown led the primetime ratings for broadcast network programming in this key demographic.