Vince Russo Reflects on Navigating WCW Locker Room Politics, Expresses No Regrets

During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Vince Russo, a former booker for WWE and WCW, shared his experiences during his time in WCW. He described the locker room as being divided and fraught with political struggles. WrestlingInc.com provided some key excerpts from the interview:

Vince Russo remarked on the atmosphere in WCW's locker room, saying, "The first thing was, it was a split locker room. I mean, that was as clear as day from day one. It was very political. The top guys were doing everything in their power to keep the mid-tier guys down, and if you championed the mid-card guys, the main guys wanted to cut your throat. It was a political battlefield, bro. Just a political battlefield."

Regarding his reflections on his tenure in WCW, Russo stated, "I don’t make excuses. I knew what I was getting into, bro, but I don’t think I knew the degree. I don’t think I really knew how serious it was. But again, man, I don’t regret going there for a minute. I worked just as hard on those shows. I’m proud of those shows. So I have no regrets with that whatsoever."