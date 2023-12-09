CM Punk Targets Seth Rollins and Alludes to AEW Backstage Incidents in SmackDown Speech

CM Punk made a notable return to WWE SmackDown, taking jabs at Seth Rollins and subtly alluding to his most significant controversy this year.

During his appearance on SmackDown, Punk delivered a promo where he hinted at his potential brand allegiance. He mentioned having spoken with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and planned discussions with Adam Pearce and Shawn Michaels regarding RAW and NXT, setting up a reveal for his decision on the upcoming RAW episode.

In his spirited promo, Punk acknowledged various SmackDown talents, including Roman Reigns, reminding Reigns that he was the original advocate of Paul Heyman.

Punk also brought up his past with Randy Orton and contemplated joining forces with Kevin Owens against The Bloodline. He subtly referred to his backstage altercations in AEW, including the incidents at All Out 2022 and with Jack Perry at All In 2023.

Punk commented, “Kevin’s a little bit prickly and him and I are probably too much alike. And I don’t know who would feel comfortable working with somebody who randomly just punches people in the face backstage. I mean, it’s 2023 ladies and gentlemen! You just can’t be doing stuff like that. That’s insane!”

Additionally, Punk indirectly mentioned Seth Rollins. The ex-AEW World Champion noted that his WWE return was welcomed by everyone “except that one guy,” referring to the World Heavyweight Champion as a “bad apple” and implying that he isn’t even the dominant figure in his own home.

You can view Punk’s promo below: