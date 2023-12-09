Tonight's Final Resolution PPV Lineup: The Last IMPACT Event Before Returning to TNA Branding

The WWE NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event and the latest episode of AEW Collision are happening, but there's also the IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view, IMPACT Final Resolution 2023. This event is particularly noteworthy as it's the last IMPACT Wrestling-branded PPV before the organization reverts to its former name, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling.

The IMPACT Final Resolution 2023, broadcasting from the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, features an exciting lineup of matches:

IMPACT FINAL RESOLUTION 2024

- Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr.

- Trinity & Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw & Deonna Purrazzo

- Tommy Dreamer vs. Deaner

- ABC vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

- Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch

- Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey

- Frankie Kazarian vs. Sheldon Jean

- Rhino vs. Moose