Vince McMahon Made a Visit to WWE Headquarters This Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2023

PWInsider has shared that Vince McMahon, who hasn't been frequently seen at WWE Headquarters recently, made an appearance at the company's annual holiday party. This marks a change from previous years, as he typically didn't attend these events. The celebration, held at the new headquarters for the first time, took place last Wednesday night.

During the event, McMahon was seen engaging with numerous employees, and attendees described him as "approachable" and "friendly." The party was an exclusive event for employees.

In contrast to previous years, no WWE stars were present at the party. Usually, around 4-6 stars would be there to interact with the employees.

