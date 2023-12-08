WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Developments Regarding WWE's Pursuit of NJPW Talent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2023

WWE has expressed a strong interest in Giulia, a well-known international wrestler and the current New Japan Strong Women’s Champion. They are keen on bringing her on board.

However, Giulia is currently under contract and cannot sign with any other organization, including WWE, until her contract expires in March.

Dave Meltzer, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, provided an update on the situation. He stated, "Regarding Giulia, the update is that she has not made her mind up and that she and WWE have spoken several times of late. They’ve talked enough that there is something to the story, although the story she was going to the Performance Center at this time ended up not being accurate. But she has not told those in Japan that she’s staying nor that she’s leaving," as per Meltzer's report.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 08, 2023 12:56PM


