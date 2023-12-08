Top WWE RAW Superstar Announced For Tonight’s SmackDown

Tonight's live broadcast of WWE SmackDown on FOX, emanating from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI, will feature a Tribute to the Troops theme. The event has four matches officially announced.
Additionally, it's been confirmed that Cody Rhodes will make a special appearance during the show. The lineup for tonight includes:
- CM Punk making his return to SmackDown
- A match in the first round of the United States Championship number one contender’s tournament between Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross
- Another first-round match in the same tournament, pitting Dragon Lee against Santos Escobar
- A singles match featuring Charlotte Flair versus Asuka
- A tag team match with Randy Orton & LA Knight taking on Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
