Top WWE RAW Superstar Announced For Tonight’s SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2023

Tonight's live broadcast of WWE SmackDown on FOX, emanating from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI, will feature a Tribute to the Troops theme. The event has four matches officially announced.

Additionally, it's been confirmed that Cody Rhodes will make a special appearance during the show. The lineup for tonight includes:

- CM Punk making his return to SmackDown

- A match in the first round of the United States Championship number one contender’s tournament between Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross

- Another first-round match in the same tournament, pitting Dragon Lee against Santos Escobar

- A singles match featuring Charlotte Flair versus Asuka

- A tag team match with Randy Orton & LA Knight taking on Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

- Appearance of Cody Rhodes.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 08, 2023 10:49AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

