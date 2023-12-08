WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on WWE's Plans for Christmas Night RAW Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2023

WWE is planning to provide its talent and staff with a holiday break. This includes broadcasting a live SmackDown episode in Green Bay on December 15th and recording the December 22nd episode in advance.

There's ongoing speculation about the format of the Raw episode scheduled for Christmas night.

Dave Meltzer, in a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, shared insights about this episode:

“It appears the 12/25 Raw will be a best-of show since there is no show being taped, but WWE hasn’t publicly confirmed it, but one executive there said that to the best of his knowledge, it was accurate.”

