Update on WWE's Plans for Christmas Night RAW Episode

WWE is planning to provide its talent and staff with a holiday break. This includes broadcasting a live SmackDown episode in Green Bay on December 15th and recording the December 22nd episode in advance.
There's ongoing speculation about the format of the Raw episode scheduled for Christmas night.
Dave Meltzer, in a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, shared insights about this episode:
“It appears the 12/25 Raw will be a best-of show since there is no show being taped, but WWE hasn’t publicly confirmed it, but one executive there said that to the best of his knowledge, it was accurate.”
