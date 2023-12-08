Seth Rollins Discusses His Conflict with CM Punk

As previously mentioned, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had a heated reaction to CM Punk's return at the 2023 WWE Survivor Series PLE, where he showed his middle finger and shouted an expletive at Punk. Rollins, while speaking on the SI Media podcast, expressed his initial frustration about Punk's unannounced appearance but acknowledged the rationale behind WWE's decision to keep it a secret.

Rollins commented on his emotional state during that incident, saying, "I understand why very few people knew what was going on that day. In the moment I was extremely emotional… It was a very raw, emotional response. It was what it was, I can’t take it back… I wish I would have handled myself with a little bit more composure."

Regarding his personal grievances with Punk, Rollins stated, "For a guy (CM Punk) who when I met him, made it seem like he was all about giving back to the business, he really turned into a pretty selfish guy and really wanted to take more from the industry."

He further elaborated on Punk's behavior towards him and the WWE, saying, "He (CM Punk) said some really bad things about me. Talked down about me for years, and the company (WWE), for years. I’m talking some really bad stuff. Called me a bootlicker and crap like that. You don’t know me. You don’t know what I stand for. I’m a loyal person, and I felt pretty insulted by a lot of the ways he treated me, treated the place I work for, treated friends that I worked with. I don’t need to get into any of the stuff with Colt Cabana if you want to look at that kind of stuff, that’s out there."