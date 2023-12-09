Charlotte Flair Seemingly Injured During Friday's WWE SmackDown

For those who tuned into WWE SmackDown, you might have noticed that Charlotte Flair's match seemed to conclude prematurely.

As observed in the footage, she appears to have sustained a knee injury. In the video, it's evident as she informs Charles Robinson about her knee pain, visibly distressed. She required help to exit during the commercial break.

While there's no confirmed diagnosis yet, the situation seems serious. A torn ACL could potentially sideline her for WrestleMania.

WNS wishes Charlotte all the best for a speedy recovery.