Charlotte Flair Seemingly Injured During Friday's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2023

For those who tuned into WWE SmackDown, you might have noticed that Charlotte Flair's match seemed to conclude prematurely.

As observed in the footage, she appears to have sustained a knee injury. In the video, it's evident as she informs Charles Robinson about her knee pain, visibly distressed. She required help to exit during the commercial break.

While there's no confirmed diagnosis yet, the situation seems serious. A torn ACL could potentially sideline her for WrestleMania. 

WNS wishes Charlotte all the best for a speedy recovery.

Final Card for Tonight's WWE NXT Deadline 2023

Tonight's WWE NXT Deadline premium live event is set to broadcast live from Bridgeport, Connecticut at The Total Mortgage Arena. The event [...]

