Final Card for Tonight's WWE NXT Deadline 2023

Tonight's WWE NXT Deadline premium live event is set to broadcast live from Bridgeport, Connecticut at The Total Mortgage Arena.

The event will feature high-stakes matches including the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, where winners will secure future title match opportunities. The evening is expected to be highlighted by a championship bout between WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin.

Fans can tune into the one-hour Kickoff pre-show starting at 7pm ET, available on WWE social platforms, Peacock, and the WWE Network, free of charge.

The main event will commence at 8pm. Our live coverage and Viewing Party will start at 7pm, and links to our coverage can be found on the homepage of this website. The lineup for tonight includes:

- WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin

- Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge (with the winner becoming the #1 contender for the NXT Title): Competitors include Dijak, Trick Williams, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, and Tyler Bate

- Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (with the winner becoming the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Title): Featuring Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Blair Davenport, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley

- NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

- Steel Cage Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

- Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King

- Kickoff Match: Axiom vs. Nathan Fraszer