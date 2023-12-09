WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Makes Comeback, Matches for U.S. Title Contender Tournament Scheduled for Upcoming WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2023

Roman Reigns Makes Comeback, Matches for U.S. Title Contender Tournament Scheduled for Upcoming WWE SmackDown

The upcoming episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to be a significant event.

In the recent Tribute To The Troops special episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, held at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI, the U.S. Title Contender Tournament began with two initial matches.

As previously covered, Santos Escobar emerged victorious over Dragon Lee, and Bobby Lashley triumphed against Karrion Kross in these first-round matches, setting the stage for their semifinal clash.

In another part of the tournament, despite nursing an injured hand, Kevin Owens is scheduled to face Austin Theory in Green Bay, WI, next Friday night in a first-round match.

Additionally, WWE has announced a match between Grayson Waller and an as-yet-unnamed mystery NXT Superstar, completing the first round of the tournament.

Furthermore, next week's WWE on FOX broadcast will feature the much-anticipated television return of WWE Universal Champion, “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

#wwe #smackdown #roman reigns

