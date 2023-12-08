WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Considering Promoting NXT Talent to Main Roster in Near Future

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2023

Speculation is rife about a WWE NXT talent being promoted to the main roster following WWE's last premium live event of 2024, NXT Deadline, which took place on Saturday night in Bridgeport, CT, at The Total Mortgage Arena. This event showcased several major matches.

The event featured the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, along with a match between WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin.

Competing in the men's match were Dijak, Trick Williams, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, and Tyler Bate.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, discussions have been underway about potentially moving Bate to the main roster. However, specific details such as the timing or which brand he might join were not disclosed.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 08, 2023 01:00PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #tyler bate

