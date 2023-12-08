WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Star's Anticipated Comeback Postponed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2023

AJ Styles is not scheduled to appear on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode, contrary to previous expectations.

His most recent appearance in the ring was during the September 15 SmackDown episode, where he was defeated by Finn Balor. Following an attack by the Bloodline, Styles has been absent from TV.

According to PWInsider, Styles has been confirmed as not being part of tonight's show. Although WWE had initially planned to bring Styles back a few weeks earlier and had even promoted him locally for tonight's episode, they have postponed his return.

The report indicates that the timing of his comeback is a matter of creative planning, suggesting that his return to WWE programming could happen at any time now.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #aj styles

