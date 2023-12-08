WWE SmackDown Star's Anticipated Comeback Postponed

AJ Styles is not scheduled to appear on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode, contrary to previous expectations.

His most recent appearance in the ring was during the September 15 SmackDown episode, where he was defeated by Finn Balor. Following an attack by the Bloodline, Styles has been absent from TV.

According to PWInsider, Styles has been confirmed as not being part of tonight's show. Although WWE had initially planned to bring Styles back a few weeks earlier and had even promoted him locally for tonight's episode, they have postponed his return.

The report indicates that the timing of his comeback is a matter of creative planning, suggesting that his return to WWE programming could happen at any time now.