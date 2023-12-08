WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sami Zayn to Take a Break from WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2023

Sami Zayn is expected to be absent from WWE TV for an undetermined period, as he's reportedly taking a break.

During the recent Raw episode, a storyline injury was scripted for Zayn in his match against Drew McIntyre, leading to McIntyre's victory. Post-match, Zayn received medical attention, during which McIntyre launched an attack on him.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shared insights regarding Zayn's absence. Meltzer noted, "I don’t have it confirmed [that] Zayn will be off for a while due to that [injury angle], but do know that he had asked for time off recently and was granted it."

The exact start date of Zayn's hiatus remains uncertain. However, it's been mentioned that he is not expected to participate in the December 28th event in Laval, Quebec, an event that would typically feature him prominently.

