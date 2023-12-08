WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Undertaker's '1 DeadMAN Show' Set for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2023

Undertaker's '1 DeadMAN Show' Set for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Weekend

WWE issued the following:

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW ADDED TO ROYAL RUMBLE WEEKEND

STAMFORD, Conn., December 8, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW, taking place on Sunday, January 28 from Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, Florida, will be available to purchase starting at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, December 15, 2023, at www.rutheckerdhall.com.

An exclusive pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 14. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature WWE Legend The Undertaker in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio and London since debuting.

The show will take place the day after the 37th Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and the day before Monday Night Raw at the Amalie Center in Tampa, Florida. Tickets for Royal Rumble are available at www.royalrumble.com and tickets for Monday Night Raw via Ticketmaster. 


Tags: #wwe #undertaker #1 deadman show

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85234/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π