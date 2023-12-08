Undertaker's '1 DeadMAN Show' Set for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Weekend

WWE issued the following:

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW ADDED TO ROYAL RUMBLE WEEKEND

STAMFORD, Conn., December 8, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW, taking place on Sunday, January 28 from Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, Florida, will be available to purchase starting at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, December 15, 2023, at www.rutheckerdhall.com.

An exclusive pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 14. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature WWE Legend The Undertaker in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio and London since debuting.

The show will take place the day after the 37th Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and the day before Monday Night Raw at the Amalie Center in Tampa, Florida. Tickets for Royal Rumble are available at www.royalrumble.com and tickets for Monday Night Raw via Ticketmaster.