WWE Alters Title Match Plans in Eleventh-Hour Decision

The NXT Deadline event, hosted by WWE, is scheduled for Saturday, December 9, 2023, at The Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. This event marks the year's final premium live event on Peacock.

Initially, Dominik Mysterio was set to defend his title against Wes Lee. However, Lee disclosed on NXT this past Tuesday that a back injury would keep him out of action for 6-8 months. This announcement raised questions about the duration WWE was aware of his injury and the timing of the decision to cancel the match.

In a media interaction promoting the event, Shawn Michaels, who leads NXT's creative team, was questioned about the cancellation of the match. Michaels revealed that the decision was made relatively recently, about a month ago, following Lee's prolonged struggle with the injury. However, he admitted his lack of complete knowledge regarding the severity of Lee's condition.

Lee himself decided to withdraw from the match. Michaels shared that just a day or two before making the announcement, he had a conversation with Lee, who expressed his inability to compete due to the intense pain.

The process of announcing Lee's withdrawal and finding a replacement was rapid and last-minute, all coming together in under 24 hours.