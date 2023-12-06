Jey Uso Shares His Thoughts on the Return of CM Punk to WWE

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Jey Uso expressed his thoughts on the return of CM Punk to WWE, stating, “Like, why wouldn’t we sign CM Punk? I know he got a whole bunch of haters or whatever. Hey, if we going to be honest, he’s a Superstar. First and foremost, people talk about him. And if we got anything to do with wrestling, his name is in it. He’s like on some Tribal Chief status. He’s [a] top guy regardless of whatever’s going on.

So my invitation is open, man. Bring him, like, let’s go. Let’s run it, bro. I’ll be your first one to run with. It’s all good. It’s all love. Let’s go. Let’s run it. Welcome back though, CM Punk.”