Insiders from WWE Affirm Vince McMahon's Ongoing Dedication to the Company

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2023

A month ago, Vince McMahon made a significant move by selling $700 million worth of TKO stock, amounting to 8.4 million shares, which represented almost a quarter of his TKO holdings. This action raised questions about McMahon's long-term commitment to WWE.

In a recent report from Sports Illustrated, sources within WWE have conveyed that McMahon has no intentions of departing from the company. Allegedly, McMahon needed to convert his assets into cash, which led to the substantial stock sale. The specific reason for this financial move remains undisclosed.

Furthermore, these sources have indicated that McMahon has no intentions of stepping away from his role within the company. According to the report, McMahon continues to exert significant influence and authority within WWE.

It's worth noting that McMahon's working relationship with Emanuel appears to remain positive, particularly after the decision was made to entrust Triple H with creative control without interference.

