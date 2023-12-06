Ted Dibiase Reveals CM Punk's Presence at Terry Funk's Funeral

WWE Hall of Famer Ted Dibiase, speaking on his "Everybody's Got A Pod" YouTube channel, shared an intriguing story about CM Punk. It turns out that Punk and Dibiase shared a mentor in the late, legendary Terry Funk. Unfortunately, Funk passed away earlier this year, but Punk paid his respects by attending his funeral.

Dibiase commented on Punk's work in wrestling, stating, "I don't know anything about CM Punk's personality or any of that. All I'm strictly talking about is his work, and his work is really good. Of course, I didn't realize it, but one of my mentors, Terry Funk, had poured into him some. He actually came to Terry's funeral. You know, it's like, 'Wow.' I didn't know that they had that kind of a relationship, and apparently, they did."

It's worth noting that CM Punk has always been known as a fan of old-school professional wrestling. He often referenced legends like Harley Race in his famous interview on Colt Cabana's podcast and looked up to icons like Bret Hart. In his time with AEW, he even paid tribute to Bret Hart alongside FTR, showing his deep respect for the wrestling legends who came before him.









