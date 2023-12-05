WWE Look Set To Reduce Number of House Shows

The practice of WWE hosting house shows every weekend might soon be a thing of the past. This shift in strategy comes in the wake of significant changes within the company following its acquisition by the Endeavor Group and subsequent merger with the UFC, leading to the formation of TKO.

Historically, WWE has utilized house shows, also known as live events, as a means to engage with fans in various locales, provide additional ring time for wrestlers, and fine-tune matches for future television broadcasts.

Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics reported that Mark Shapiro, COO of TKO, discussed these changes at the UBS media conference. Shapiro highlighted the company's intention to reduce the number of house shows, citing financial reasons.

Shapiro explained the rationale behind this decision, stating, "While there's a reason to have them because it's good for the brand, we're building [an] audience, we're putting them on in C and D counties, so we're really stretching the brand, and we're amassing a greater array of eyeballs from all demos so it's good for our long-term growth. Through a margin perspective, they are dilutive. So there's probably an opportunity as we go through our efficiencies and our synergy opportunities to cut back on some of those non-televised events, which will push our margin up so we are going through that exercise now."