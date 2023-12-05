WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Remembers an Incident Involving an Angry Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2023

The Undertaker Remembers an Incident Involving an Angry Vince McMahon

In a recent episode of "Six Feet Under," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recounted an incident where he was informed of losing the WWE Championship to Steve Austin on an episode of Raw, just 36 days after winning it from Austin at WWE Over The Edge 1999.

The Undertaker described the situation: “Vince [Vince McMahon] pulls Stone Cold, Triple H, Kane, and me into a room. He’s livid, beside himself. ‘Something is not working. Something is not working right. We have to change some things. Steve, you’re going over Taker tonight. We’re switching the title back on TV.’ I think we did it live on TV, if I’m not mistaken, maybe a pay-per-view, I’m a little foggy. I put Steve back over, he takes the belt. I’m not sure what else changed for the other guys. One of them was the Intercontinental Champion, one may have been the US Champion. Nothing changed for them, the only thing that was changing was me dropping this title back to Steve.

“[Vince] always liked a babyface champion. I’m thinking, ‘These are guys that I respect the absolute most and now we’re in a room together and it’s basically all falling on me.’ ‘Dude, you’re not getting it done as champ, you’re dropping the strap tonight. You two, get your shit together too or you’re next.’ That’s how it went down and that’s how I left that room. I remember Triple H coming up to me and he goes, ‘You didn’t deserve that.’ ‘You know what, I don’t think I did deserve that.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #undertaker #vince mcmahon

